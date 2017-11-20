19 November 2017

Kenya: Drama as Gor Mahia Fans Kick Out Police Officers From Coronation Party

By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia fans were on Saturday involved in an altercation with police officers just moments before the team received the 2017 SportPesa Premier League trophy in Kisumu.

Trouble started when the fans confronted a handful of uniformed police officers at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu where the team played its final match of the season against Sony Sugar.

The officers had been assigned to provide security in accordance to the laws of the game, but it seems the fans were not happy with their presence.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

The excited fans laid siege on a police pick-up while chanting, "We don't need you here! We are here to celebrate! You are not needed here!"

The police eventually gave in and drove away from the venue.

On the pitch, the champions settled for a 2-2 draw with Sony Sugar and were later on handed the glittering SportsPesa Premier League trophy and winning medals.

The occasion was graced by among other Kisumu governor Anyany Nyong'o, his Homabay counterpart Cyprian Awiti, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karuari and Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

