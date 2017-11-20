19 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Assure of Adequate Security Ahead of Presidential Petition Determination

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome says "adequate" security will be deployed on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court ruling.

Koome who refused to give the actual numbers said the move is in preparation for any eventualities after the ruling.

"We are not saying there will be any trouble but we are taking our contingency plans, just the way we did during and after elections," Koome told journalists.

He says anyone who plans to cause a disturbance will be dealt with accordingly.

"We are going to secure businesses because it is the mandate of the government to secure people and their property. Whoever may want to take advantage of the situation will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he reaffirmed.

On Monday, the Supreme Court is set to give a ruling on the validity of the October 26 presidential election.

This follows the closure of the hearings on Thursday after two days of oral submissions during which petitioners, respondents and interested parties made submissions before the court.

The petitions were made by former Kilome Member of Parliament Harun Mwau, and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa.

