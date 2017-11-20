Kenya: Nairobi Killings Not Ethnically Motivated, Says Police Boss Koome

Nairobi area Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Japhet Koome has denied claims that the killing of four people on Sunday morning was as a result of ethnic clashes.

Speaking during a press conference, the police boss said that while investigations into the murders are ongoing, there is no reason to jump to the conclusion that they are the result of the political tensions in the country.

"We are confident that the person(s) who committed those crimes will be arrested and arraigned in court to answer to the charges," said Koome.

The four people who were killed in Mathare suffered from blunt force trauma while another victim in Mukuru was found dumped in a river with stab wounds.

Mr Koome said the victim in Mukuru was stabbed by a known person who followed the victim after a funeral fund raising and stole the money they had raised.

RUNNING BATTLES

Mr Koome further absolved the security agencies from any blame over the incidents despite residents of Mathare blaming the police for the killings.

On Sunday morning, the killings sparked running battles between the police and angry residents who set ablaze three vehicles as they protested the killings. No casualties were reported from the fire incident.

At the same time, Koome cautioned leaders from inciting members of the public and causing unease in the area.

He added that they will soon be arresting those who telling their supporters not to pay rent in the area and take them to court.

"We have evidence of some leaders inciting residence of this city especially the informal settlements not to pay rent. We have evidence against them and we are going to arrest them and have them prosecuted," he said.

He added that the police have also enhanced patrols in the area and the entire Mathare region.