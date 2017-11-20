Zimbabwe: The Other Real International Artist Set to Face Tekno

Even the weather sings a white noise inspired song across the city of Harare's streets, at peace with the autumnal pre-summer winds. But a war is about to erupt next weekend when Nigerian artiste Tekno descends on the capital because as artistes go, they never want to be outshone especially when they are the main act on the day. Which is why somebody needs to hand a dossier to Tekno which contains information about one very notorious figure who will the second international act on the bill and the dark horse to kill it ahead of Tekno's performance.

Enter Winky D.

The Dancehall Igwe, as he is known by his legion of fans has an uncanny and mischievous reputation for being the guy who leaves international artistes high and dry after having outperformed them.

And if Tekno is not wary that he ought to give his set his all, then he may be left with a biro in hand also screaming for Winky D's autograph.

The organisers are unfazed by the gathering war storms and insist it shall be a meeting of musical artistic characters that needs to be celebrated;

"We know the value that Bigman Winky brings which is why, in our quest to satisfy the masses we roped him in and he will as always present a polished performance as only he knows how," said a spokesperson for Triplife Entertainment.

So intimidating is this line-up that perhaps explains why the show that ought to be on the morrow featuring Davido, was scraped. The organisers, 2 Kings Entertainment, removed their Kings crowns, hid them in a dark stuffy bag, tore posters off walls and decided to hold their show another day. When a marauding lion is roaming the streets, it is best informed to spend the day locked up indoors, they seemed to reason.

And intelligently so. Triplife meant business. Because besides the magic of the high flying Tekno, the show will have Winky, international in his own right, on fire DJ Stavo, Simba Tagz, Gary Tight, The Family 263, Takura, Judgement Yard, Reverb7, Raydizz and XQ; a line-up of nuclear proportions if ever there was one.

"We want the best for the fans and will also have great tenting to deal with any rain fears while those who want to save will have the option of buying early bird tickets at just $10 and we will let people know of the posts in due course," said the organisers.

At that rate, next Friday will doubtless be the day when the Alexandra Sports Club shall witness a musical milestone as Tekno performs on his debut show in the country.

Meanwhile in the dark shadows; Winky D will be lurking!