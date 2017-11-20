South Africa: Idols S13 Finale: Going Out With a Spectacular BANG

We’re pulling the proverbial plug in a major way this Sunday, when Idols SA Season 13 grinds to a screeching halt. Following a stunning campaign to find the best voices in the land that took us across the length and breadth of Mzansi, we finally crown our champion in a star-studded show, that will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic from Carnival City.

The main draw-card of the night of course, is our big winner reveal. Teenage superstar Paxton and Zulu boy Mthokozisi, our two contenders for the crown, have worked tirelessly and throughout the season and put blood, sweat and tears into their respective campaigns since we met them during the auditions phase of the competition. All that hard work, will guarantee one of them instant millionaire status on Sunday night and the other, a bright future in the music industry too.

Our millionaire reveal is not all you can look forward to, however. We’ve upped the entertainment quotient and have put together a roster of performances by our guest artists, that will leave our finale seared in the hearts of many, for months to come. We’re bringing onto the Idols stage for the very first time, two legendary groups - the incomparable Boom Shaka, as well as iconic kwaito trio, TKZee for a medley of their timeless hits. Joining them on our live finale stage will be last season’s Idols champion Noma, Somizi and his special guest Heavy K, our in-house mentor Donald, rapper Kwesta, Dj Tira, Distruction Boyz, Tipcee, NaakMusiq, Madness and many more.

Here’s a look at what our guests have been up to in the buildup to our finale!

Dj Tira and Distruction Boyz have been hard at work shooting their “Omunye” music video.

We were moved to tears by this heartfelt tribute to late Boom Shaka member Lebo Mathosa, that Thembi Seete shared on her Instagram account. It goes without saying that we will be watching this Sunday, knowing Lebo would be proud of the gang.

Kwesta's "Spirit" featuring Wale is making waves online, without a video having been released for it. We're going to be needing one very soon, boys!