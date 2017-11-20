Kenya: Jubilee Leaders - We'll Amend Law, Swear in Kenyatta If Supreme Court Rules Against Him

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

From left: Supreme Court judges Njoki Ndung'u, Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Jackton Ojwang' and Isaac Lenaola prepare to preside over the election petition case at the Supreme Court on November 16, 2017.

Jubilee politicians in Tharaka-Nithi County want the constitution amended to allow the swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta if the Supreme Court does not uphold his October 26 re-election.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Kambandi PCEA in Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency, the leaders said they were not ready for another presidential election.

CONSTITUTION

They are Senator Kithure Kindiki, Governor Muthomi Njuki and MPs Kareke Mbiuki (Maara) and Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang'ombe).

Prof Kindiki said Jubilee legislators are ready to amend the constitution to give President Kenyatta power of incumbency so that he can take full charge of the government.

"We can't have a country that cannot move forward for the whole year in the name of elections," he said.

Prof Kindiki accused National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga of using force to get power.

INCITEMENT

Mr Njuki said the Opposition was capitalising on small gaps in the constitution to make the country ungovernable so it can ascend to power using force.

He accused Mr Odinga of plotting to destroy the country by dividing Kenyans on tribal lines in the name of democracy.

"There is no tribe which is against the other in the country but a single person inciting violence," said Mr Njuki.

Mr Mbiuki said Jubilee was tired with the Opposition and was not ready for anything short of swearing in Mr Kenyatta on November 28.

POWER

He added that a call for a referendum will not be negotiable because it was the only way to end the ongoing stalemate.

Mr Munene said the Opposition has been misleading Kenyans by selectively quoting the constitution's preamble that states that the sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya.

He said they fail to note that the rights should be exercised within the limits of the same constitution.

"For the country to move on, we must go for a referendum and give the President enough powers to rule this country," said Mr Munene.