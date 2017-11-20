19 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Residents - Supreme Court Should Rule Against 'Sham' Uhuru Kenyatta Election

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
From left: Supreme Court judges Njoki Ndung'u, Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Jackton Ojwang' and Isaac Lenaola prepare to preside over the election petition case at the Supreme Court on November 16, 2017.
By Justus Ochieng' and Rushdie Oudia

A state of anxiety gripped Kisumu County on Sunday ahead of Monday's Supreme Court verdict.

The court is expected to give its ruling on petitions filed against the October 26 repeat presidential election.

TENSION

Locals said they expected the court to annul the polls as "it was a sham as no polls were conducted in the region".

Tension was evident in the Lakeside City on Sunday evening as youths barricaded the main Kakamega-Kisumu highway inspecting vehicles.

The youths said they were unhappy over the killing of at least five people in Ruaraka Constituency, Nairobi County.

A truck was also set ablaze just outside the Central Police Station.

A witness claimed the truck had knocked down a pedestrian then sped off to the station.

SECURITY

Nyanza regional police boss Leonard Katana said police were on high alert ahead of tomorrow's verdict.

"We are prepared to deal with any eventualities tomorrow and we urge the people to maintain order as students are still sitting their national examinations," Mr Katana told the Nation earlier.

Details of the torching of the truck have remained scanty as the police officers cannot be reached.

