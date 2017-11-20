19 November 2017

Kenya: Benjamin Washiali - Don't Destroy Kenya Over Supreme Court Ruling

By Shaban Makokha

Kenyans should keep calm and remain united no matter even after the Supreme Court of Kenya rules on Monday in the petition against President Uhuru Kenyatta's win, urged Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

He asked Kenyans to be each other's keeper.

PEACE

"I am calling on every Kenyan, especially the youths, to remain peaceful. It will be shameful if Kenyans will engage in skirmishes that may cost the life of others, because of the court ruling," said Mr Washiali.

The Jubilee point man in Kakamega County asked Kenyans to value life and stop engaging in violent confrontations due to political differences.

"Elections come and go and we should not engage in violent activities because of an election outcome," he said.

KILLINGS

The MP condemned the brutal killing of four people whose bodies were found dumped in Ruaraka, Nairobi County, on Sunday morning.

He asked police to conduct thorough investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr Washiali urged politicians to respect each other and stop throwing barbs, and instead propel the country to development.

"The more we concentrate on accusing each other, the more we are losing in terms of development. Let us focus on giving our people the best they expect out of us," he said.

Addressing journalists at the Jubilee office in Shianda Market, the lawmaker asked Kenyans not to destroy the country because of politics.

