Kenya: Confusion as Two Chap Chap MCAs Claim Same Post

Confusion has emerged over the composition of the Embu County Assembly Service Board, after Speaker Josiah Thiriku threatened to bar MCAs from Maendeleo Chap Chap, over internal party wrangles.

Assembly Minority Leader Lenny Masters Mwaniki and his deputy Newton Kariuki have each obtained different letters from the party's headquarters separately declaring each of them the designated member of the board.

Mr Kariuki said he had a letter allegedly authored by party secretary-general Fred Nyamu declaring him as Chap Chap's choice for member of the service board.

The board's mandate is to hire recruitment of county assembly staff, MCAs welfare and general administration.

Deputy Speaker Steve Simba wants the wrangles in Chap Chap addressed before the two other non-House members are appointed.