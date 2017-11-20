Kenya: Odinga Blames Dawn Killings on State

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused the government of orchestrating Sunday's mysterious killings in Baba Dogo, Nairobi, in which he claimed at least 11 people died in the early morning orgy of terror.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate toured the area yesterday and described the killings as targeting particular communities.

He demanded that President Uhuru Kenyatta immediately halt the mayhem lest the opposition coalition refers the matter to the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

"These killings are a product of careful planning and it is clear that they were executed in a manner to suggest that particular ethnic communities were targeted," said Mr Odinga.

ICC

"These killings are orchestrated by the government and what is happening now can only be equated to 2007.

"We want to tell those responsible that The Hague (ICC) is still an option."

The former Prime Minister's return on Friday from a tour of the US and Europe was marred by violent clashes between the police and Nasa supporters as the authorities stopped him from holding a rally at Uhuru Park.

Mr Odinga on Sunday faulted the Head of State for failing to apologise and condemn the police for the mayhem.

He said the President and his deputy William Ruto appeared to endorse the action by the police when they spoke at the burial of former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru on Saturday.

"Instead of apologising, we saw them try to approve of the police action and encourage it," said Mr Odinga. "Things are bad, and what can save the country is the intervention of the international community. We shall be heading to the ICC. Our people must remain patient but vigilant."

TEARGAS

The Nasa leader spoke in Baba Dogo, Ruaraka Constituency, and later Nairobi Hospital, where he visited Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch. The MP was seriously injured when he fell off a pick-up whose driver had sped off after police hurled teargas at its occupants.

Others who fell off and were injured were Standard photographer Beverlyn Musili and Citizen TV cameraman John Gitonga, who were treated and discharged. Ms Musili was injured in the arms and neck and Mr Gitonga in the hands and legs.

Mr Odinga had gone to condole with the families of the people who were hacked to death. However, he was forced to cut short his visit after the accident and the fact that the police were keen to disrupt it.

Mr Odinga asked the media to go beyond ethnic considerations in reporting the ongoing crisis.

He also challenged the clergy to stand up and be counted, stop "equating right and wrong" and point the accusation where it rightly belongs.