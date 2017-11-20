Kenya: MPs Pledge to Help Save Mumias Sugar

Jubilee and National Super Alliance MPs from Kakamega have vowed to set aside their political differences and help salvage Mumias Sugar Company.

On Saturday, five lawmakers from the two leading political outfits said they will remain united in their bid to keep the firm alive.

Three of them -- Mr Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East, Jubilee), Mr Tindi Mwale (Butere, ANC ) and Mr Ayub Savula (Lugari, ANC) spoke during the burial of Mr Tom Aseka, the son of Mumias Sugar managing director Nashon Aseka.

LOST GLORY

The MPs said they want to ensure the ailing factory, which forms the economic mainstay of western Kenya, is back to profitability.

Speaking separately, Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka (ANC) and his Matungu counterpart Justus Murunga (ANC) said the need to rejuvenate operations at Mumias was long overdue.

Mr Washiali said there was a lot of hope for the firm to regain its lost glory after Mr Aseka took over as the managing director.

"Politicians from western Kenya approached President Uhuru Kenyatta to support the revival of Mumias. We shall remain united in supporting the managing director to ensure he turns around the factory," said Mr Washiali.

Mr Savula asked new MPs from the region to join the Western Parliamentary Caucus that focuses on reviving ailing factories in the region

"It doesn't matter which side of the political divide we represent, the ultimate goal is to have Mumias back to stability. That is why I joined hands with Mr Washiali to have Mr Aseka head Mumias," said Mr Savula.

He said Mumias Sugar, Nzoia Sugar and Pan Paper Mills were key factories in western Kenya that cannot be wished away.

Mr Mwale said leaders from sugar growing zones met in Kisumu, where they asked the Agriculture minister to come up with regulations to protect the sugar sub-sector.