Kenya: Obanda Half Ton Hands Win to Swamibapa

Dependable batsman Alex Obanda knocked half a century to lead Swamibapa to a 49 runs win over Kanbis in their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League match at Eastleigh Secondary School in Nairobi on Sunday.

Obanda's 63 came off 81 deliveries with six boundaries and a six.

Obanda was Swamibapa's highest runs getter. The win earned Swamibapa 18 points while Kanbis got two bowling points.

However, that did not change Swamibapa's position on the table, as they remained in third position with 219 points while Kanbis retained their second place with 232 points.

The game between Kanbis and Swamibapa was affected by a light shower that hit the area forcing the overs to be reduced from 50 to 37.

Champions, Stray Lions maintained their lead on the table with 266 points when they beat Sikh Union by seven wickets at Peponi School, Ruiru.

Batting first, Sikh Union were 108 all out and in reply, the Lions reached their target of 110 with seven wickets in hand.