Kenya: Diaspora in Plea to Kenyatta, Odinga

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

From left: Supreme Court judges Njoki Ndung'u, Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Jackton Ojwang' and Isaac Lenaola prepare to preside over the election petition case at the Supreme Court on November 16, 2017.

Kenyans living in the diaspora want President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga to preach peace and call on their supporters to exercise tolerance ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the repeat presidential election petition Monday.

Chairman of Kenya Diaspora Alliance and former Rangwe MP Shem Ochuodho said the current deaths related to political standoff and the grandstanding by leaders may plunge the country into chaos.

"Kenyans living in diaspora are concerned over the current political deadlock that is threatening to develop into crisis," said Dr Ochuodho.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Dr Ochuodho urged President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to dialogue over the current crisis to avert possible chaos.

"President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga must put the country first by ensuring there is peace," said Dr Ochuodho on Sunday.

He expressed concern that the political stalemate has given the country negative publicity internationally, saying Kenyans abroad are worried.

"There is fear among Kenyans living abroad that foreign nations may issue travel alerts to their citizens if the current political standoff is not solved," said Dr Ochuodho.

He expressed his concern over the killings that took place during the return of Nasa leader Raila Odinga from the United States on Friday and yesterday in Ruaraka, urging police to conduct exhaustive investigations into their cause.

"Police should investigate deaths brought about by a tense political atmosphere in the country to restore confidence in their duties," he added.