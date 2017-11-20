As the doctors' strike in Uganda enters its third week this Sunday while that of prosecutors marks its sixth, the government continues to maintain a hardline stance while most services in hospitals and the courts remain paralysed.

The army has been deployed in hospitals to keep emergency services running while police, stuck with hundreds of criminal and other suspects, are issuing bonds.

The courts and health sector are among the most critical in the government, but numerous meetings have failed to resolve the impasse.

The latest meeting between the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and government officials including Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng and Attorney General William Byaruhanga, ended in a stalemate.

Government officials told the doctors that their association is illegal and therefore unqualified to negotiate, and that they preferred engaging labour unions. Negotiations with prosecutors have also ended in a stalemate.

Speaking in the western Uganda district of Kabarole on Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni threatened to sack the striking workers.

Private hospitals not as good

The civil service is a formidable force enabling the government to function normally. Continued industrial action by the doctors will have far reaching implications for patients, some of whom have already died.

"The country is in a paralysis even the private hospitals are not as good as we thought. The situation with the prosecutors is just as absurd. As the opposition we have been advising government to pay attention to human resources, but it puts emphasis on infrastructure," shadow minister for labour and social development, Lucy Akello told The EastAfrican.

The opposition feels that government needs to rethink the remuneration package for its workers and the availability of facilities for better service delivery. The doctors have said the issue they want addressed more urgently even than pay is the provision of supplies and equipment including gloves, diagnostic machines and drugs.

Prosecutors

It is not the first time that civil servants are going on strike. Primary and secondary school teachers, public university lecturers and university support staff have done the same. Through dialogue, they resumed work although their issues remain pending, implying that industrial action could happen any time.

This is the case of prosecutors who in July laid down their tools. Upon dialogue, it was agreed that their issues would be addressed, for which they gave an October ultimatum.

The Finance Ministry has said it has no funds to increase salaries in the current budget.

"We are facing a huge dilemma. This is a regrettable situation but the solution for the moment is to sit and agree on terms that should be respected," said Secretary to the Treasury, Patrick Ocailap. "We have reached our limit for domestic borrowing and we cannot borrow to pay wages. We cannot print money either. If we implement these options, it will worsen the economy and that is the last thing we want to see."

The dishing out of Ush13 billion ($3.6 million) to Members of Parliament to consult on the removal of the presidential age limit, however has left the public sceptical about lack of funds in the Treasury. The public argues that extravagancies in the government coupled with corruption are the main reasons for poor working conditions.

"The manner in which the money was raised means that the government is not being sincere. It is unfortunate that we have given time and funds for issues that do not matter. As a country, we need to ensure that no more strikes happen," said Ms Akello.