19 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Horrific Road Accident in Salgaa Claims 12 Lives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Openda

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and two others seriously injured in a grisly road accident at Salgaa, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway early on Sunday morning.

The accident, which happened at around 3am, involved a Great Rift Shuttle and an Actross Mercedes Benze truck.

All the 11 occupants of the shuttle and the driver died the spot. The accident scene was horrible with bodies strewn all over.

Rongai OCPS Mr Japheth Okioko speaking at the scene said the accident happened after the driver of the Eldoret bound Shuttle lost control of the vehicle after hitting a cow, before colliding head on with an oncoming truck.

"All the 11 passengers and the driver of the shuttle died on the spot," the OCPD told Daily Nation.

The truck driver and his turn boy suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Nakuru Level Five hospital for medical attention.

The 12 bodies are being taken to the county mortuary.

Kenya

Kenyatta Orders for Completion of Stadium

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for immediate completion of Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.