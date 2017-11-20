Kenya: Horrific Road Accident in Salgaa Claims 12 Lives

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and two others seriously injured in a grisly road accident at Salgaa, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway early on Sunday morning.

The accident, which happened at around 3am, involved a Great Rift Shuttle and an Actross Mercedes Benze truck.

All the 11 occupants of the shuttle and the driver died the spot. The accident scene was horrible with bodies strewn all over.

Rongai OCPS Mr Japheth Okioko speaking at the scene said the accident happened after the driver of the Eldoret bound Shuttle lost control of the vehicle after hitting a cow, before colliding head on with an oncoming truck.

"All the 11 passengers and the driver of the shuttle died on the spot," the OCPD told Daily Nation.

The truck driver and his turn boy suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Nakuru Level Five hospital for medical attention.

The 12 bodies are being taken to the county mortuary.