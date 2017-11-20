Kenya: Equity Finish Eighth in Africa After Loss to Motema

Luanda — Equity Bank lost 39-54 to DC Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo in their seventh-eighth place play-off match of the Fiba Africa Champions Cup for women here in Angola on Sunday.

It was bad ending for the bankers who looked destined to finish seventh after they defeated the fancied Congolese side Vita Club in the final group game to make the semi-finals.

Their 63-49 loss to local rivals KPA here seems to have negatively impacted on the team whose body language against the Congolese was wanting.

Motema Pembe outscored Equity in all the quarters leading 12-8 after the first, 26-19 at the break and 41-32 at the end of the third to signal a seventh defeat for the bankers at this championship that was due to end last night.

Indefatigable captain Hilda Indasi led from the front scoring 11 points while Mercy Wanyama and Samba Mjomba managed nine and eight points respectively.

GAME HIGH

The Congolese had Loota Nkanga scoring game high 17 points while Sephora Kayolo and Mukoso Nyoka scored 12 and eight points respectively.

"We did well to reach the final eight in our maiden appearance at this championships and can only work to improve on that performance next year," said Equity coach Ben Oluoch.

He said that their focus returns immediately to retaining the Premier League title. DCMP coach Papy Shamwange was full of praise of his skeleton team saying they has done the country proud.

"We only had eight players at our disposal but are happy to have defied all odds to finish in position seven," he said after the match.

Kenya Ports Authority were due to clash with GSP from Algeria in a position five-six play-off.

Primero De Agosto of Angola were due to face Ferravierio from Maputo Mozambique in the Champions final.

De Agosto beat the Algerian outfit in their Group B match last week.

De Agosto saw off First Bank from Nigeria 64-44 in the first semi-final while Ferroviaro shocked defending champions Inter Club from Angola 71-62 in the second semis.