Photo: Bill Oketch/Daily Monitor

Bishop Joseph Franzelli of Lira Diocese welcomes President Yoweri Museveni at the Akii-Bua Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Bill Oketch

Lira — President Yoweri Museveni has said that being a Christian and a follower of Jesus Christ, he is not scared of death because he would defeat it by resurrecting.

According to Mr Museveni, the resurrection of Jesus Christ proves that he can also ascend from death.

"We are now all Christians. Why? Because Jesus came, was crucified and he was buried but he resurrected. When he resurrected, he gave all us of hope that we shall also resurrect," Mr Museveni told Christians at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira Town on Saturday. "If there is no resurrection, there is no Christianity. I have not yet died and resurrected but I hope [I will die and resurrect], because I am a Christian."

Mr Museveni supported arguement by reading the book of 1 Corinthians 15: 26 in the Bible, which says: "The last enemy that will be destroyed is death."

Mr Museveni was launching a fundraising drive for the rehabilitation and expansion of Lira Cathedral, under Lira Diocese.

The Catholic Church is seeking for Shs2 billion towards the project.

Mr Museveni bought one bull at Shs10 million and donated Shs90 million in cash and pledged Shs310 million.

Mr Museveni directed army officers coordinating the Operation Wealth Creation programme across the country to ensure that all citizens escape poverty.

"I don't mind if all the families have not yet been reached by the materials which are given out by the Operation Wealth Creation. But what I want is that the few that have received the materials become role models in their areas," Mr Museveni said.

The Lango Parliamentary Group chaired by Dokolo County MP, Felix Okot Ogong, contributed Shs15 million both in cash and in pledges.

Lands Minister, Ms Betty Amongi said the Catholic has played a crucial role in Lango Sub-region by investing in education and healthcare.

Golden Jubilee

Lira Diocese wants to renovate its Cathedral ahead of the celebration to mark 50 years of the church's existence after it was carved out of Gulu Diocese in July 1968. Bishop Joseph Franzelli thanked the President for supporting the church.

"We now want to enlarge the Cathedral because it's no longer sufficient for the people who come in," Bishop Franzelli of Lira Diocese said.