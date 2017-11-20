Kenya: Gritty Telkom Edge Scorpions in Thriller

Champions Telkom finally conceded their first goal of the season in their 3-2 win over arch-rivals Strathmore University Scorpions in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

The win took the leaders to 42 points, preserving their unbeaten run with six matches to go. Telkom have now won 14 in a row, but were pushed all the way by the students who were unlucky not to get atleast a draw.

Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro admitted that her charges were lucky to come away with the three points.

"Scorpions pushed us all the way and we had to dig deep for the win. We are disappointed that we conceded the two goals but the three points is all that mattered," Ataro said.

Telkom had gone 13 matches without conceding a goal prior to this match. The opening exchanges were closely contested with both defences on top. Telkom's attacking trio of Audrey Omaido, Jackline Mwangi and Maureen Okumu kept the Scorpions defenders busy but could not sound the boards.

It was therefore a surprise when the champions went ahead against the run of play in the seventh minute as Mwangi flicked Lillian Aura's pass past Scorpions keeper Tasha Maria and they carried the lead to the end of the first quarter.

Scorpions pinned back their opponents but were let down by their final ball in their opponents circle with striker Gilly Okumu a constant menace.

Scorpions collapsed in the 26th minute as Telkom carved them open scoring twice in a minute. Mwangi and Glennis Namasake combined to set up Barbara Simiyu for a 3-0 lead.

Scorpions however rallied back led by Okumu who engineered both goals for Denise Bila and Barbara Atigo.

Poor finishing cost them the equaliser in the dying moments as Telkom held on for the three points.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge admitted her charges were unlucky to lose the match.

"We concede very soft goals that should have been avoided. Our fighting spirit was impressive and we should have gotten more from this match," Senge said.

The result left Scorpions in the third place with 30 points effectively ending their hopes of a maiden title.

Earlier, Sliders and Vikings played out 2-2 draw in another women's top flight encounter. Christine Mmbone rescued a point for Sliders eight minutes to the end.

In the men's Premier League, Butali Sugar Warriors beat Chase Sailors 3-0 to secure the second win of the weekend. A brace from Emmanuel Simiyu and further strike from Arif Shah gave the lakeside club the three points.

In Nakuru, Technical University of Kenya and Nakuru played out a goalless draw. Kenya Police inched closer to the league title after a 4-0 drubbing of Parkroad Badgers in Sunday's final match.

Goals from Samuel Wokila, Amos Barkibir, Moses Cheplaiti and Calvins Kanu carried the law enforcers past their opponents.