Kenya: Drama as Jilted Wife Storms Ex-Husband's Wedding

An enraged woman attempted to disrupt her ex-husband's wedding after she stormed the venue of the ceremony along Thika Superhighway in a bid to stop the event.

The woman, who claimed that she is still married to the groom, caused scene at the St Benedict's Catholic Church as she tried to enter the venue of the ceremony where her ex-husband was exchanging nuptials with his new bride.

The woman, who was identified as Catherine Mwaura, also claimed she has three children with the groom and that the new bride groom was stealing her husband.

The groom who might have thought that his ex would attempt to stop the wedding hired more than 20 police officers to ensure his special day went uninterrupted.

in the end, the embittered ex-wife was left fuming as the newly weds sped off to their honeymoon.