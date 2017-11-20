19 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Drama as Jilted Wife Storms Ex-Husband's Wedding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

An enraged woman attempted to disrupt her ex-husband's wedding after she stormed the venue of the ceremony along Thika Superhighway in a bid to stop the event.

The woman, who claimed that she is still married to the groom, caused scene at the St Benedict's Catholic Church as she tried to enter the venue of the ceremony where her ex-husband was exchanging nuptials with his new bride.

The woman, who was identified as Catherine Mwaura, also claimed she has three children with the groom and that the new bride groom was stealing her husband.

The groom who might have thought that his ex would attempt to stop the wedding hired more than 20 police officers to ensure his special day went uninterrupted.

in the end, the embittered ex-wife was left fuming as the newly weds sped off to their honeymoon.

Kenya

Kenyatta Orders for Completion of Stadium

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for immediate completion of Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.