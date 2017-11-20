Kenya: Project for Free Diabetes Drugs and Kits to End Next Year

More than four million people suffering from diabetes in the country may have to pay for medication as the programme that has been financing free treatment comes to an end next year.

Head of Division of non-communicable diseases in the Ministry of Health, Dr Kibachio Mwangi, said the government would only provide free insulin to children and subsidised insulin for adults.

FUNDING

Speaking in Embu where the programme by Doctors Without Borders is coming to an end, Dr Mwangi said patients would be expected to bear the cost of needles for injecting the medication as well as the periodical testing kits (HD-16).

He said 10 per cent of Kenyans suffer from diabetes while 10 per cent of those with the condition are below 18 years.

Diabetes kits are currently given for free through a joint effort between the government and Doctors Without Borders, while the current insulin subsidy is funded by Novo Nordisk and the Kenya Diabetes Management and Information Centre.

"The partners have been influential in the reduction of the cost of insulin to about Sh200 in public health facilities. The drug has been free to children. We hope to get new partners to help in funding the programme," said Dr Mwangi.

He said some patients would not afford needles and testing kits. He urged county Health departments to set aside funds for the cause.

HEALTHCARE

Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki said she would lobby the national government to provide free medication for diabetes and will also use her kitty to improve health.

She said she would lobby Parliament to pass a bill to ensure free medication for people with diabetes to ease the burden of treatment.

Dr Mwangi said the government was targeting women as influencers of health in a new approach towards eradicating diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.

"Women are influencers of health-seeking behaviour in homes. They determine what food is taken at home. They determine if children stay at home all day playing games or get out and play out in the field," he said.

Embu Health Executive Jamleck Muturi said funds would be set aside in next year's budget to cater for people with diabetes.