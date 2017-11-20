Kenya: Fast-Rising Mwaniki, Waweru Win Nyandarua Race

Double East Africa Youth championships gold medallist, John Mwaniki from Kagondo Secondary School, and Chima Athletics Club's Esther Waweru Sunday won men and women's titles in Road Safety 15km Run at Gwakung'u in Nyandarua County.

The two overcame windy conditions and hilly course to beat a strong pack of home grown runners in the race aimed promoting awareness on road safety.

Mwaniki clocked 47 minutes and 52 seconds to win ahead of Michael Kamau (48.02) and Noah Kiplimo (48.17).

BROKE OFF

Mwaniki, 16, stayed with the leading pack from the start before breaking off midway through the race for victory.

"I did not want to control the pace because I was wary of senior athletes from major clubs. I knew if I push ahead, I would burn out," he said.

The race started at a slow pace especially in the first two and a half kilometres as the runners tackled the course along Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

Waweru timed 56.17 to win the women's race ahead of Susan Wahome of Mbuyu Secondary School who timed 56.41. Race director Pak Kariuki was happy with the attendance in the event organised by Road Safety Marathon in partnership with National Transport and Safety Authority and Lotto foundation.

Summarised results:

Women: 1. Esther Waweru (56.17); 2. usan Wahome (56.41); 3.Janet Njeri (57.00); 4. Njoki Ndung'u (59.19)|; 5. Nancy Wanjiru (62.21); 6.Rosemary Muthoni (64.59).

Men: 1. John Mwaniki (47.52); 2. Michael Kamau (48.02); 3.Noah Kiplimo (48.17); 4.Stanley Njihia (48.27); 5.Alfred Kimani (48.29) 6.Simon Saidim (4831).