19 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Quiet Baba Dogo Tumult as Leaders Demand Murders Be Solved

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — An uneasy calm has returned to Baba Dogo following confrontations between local residents and police after the killing of four people in the area.

A heavy contingent of General Service Unit personnel has been deployed to disperse youths who had barricaded a section of the Allsopps to the Huruma-- Kariobangi Interchange.

The residents from the nearby Riverside slum had for the better part of the day engaged the police in running battles as the protested.

They disrupted traffic along the transport corridor where some matatus and boda-bodas were set ablaze.

National Super Alliance Leader (NASA) Raila Odinga speaking after visiting the area alleged that the killings were planned.

He urged Kenyans to exercise respect and tolerance towards each other even as he called on the clergy to speak up.

The opposition chief called on international community to intervene.

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, speaking to the media, insisted that the killings were ethnically motivated as Nairobi County Commander Japhet Koome denied claims that the killings were as a result of ethnic clashes.

