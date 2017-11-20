20 November 2017

Nigeria: History is Made as Nigeria's Women Bobsled Team Qualifies for 2018 Winter Olympics

Photo: Seun Adigun/Facebook
Nigeria’s first bobsled team photographed by Obi Grant. From Left, Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun (Centre), Ngozi Onwumere (Right)
By Sewe Ishola

For the very first time ever, Nigeria and indeed the African continent will be participating in the Winter Olympics courtesy of three determined Nigerian ladies, who make up the nation's Bobsled team.

The Nigeria Women's Bobsled team qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games which will take place at PyeongChang. Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga, who make up the team wrote their names in the sands of time by becoming the first African team to qualify for the bobsled category, after completing the required five races.

Their first qualifying race was in the North America Cup in Park City, Utah where Seun and her brakeman Akuoma completed two races in January. They went on to Whistler, Canada for their second track where Adigun and brakeman, Onwumere were the only team to complete the first race.

Their hard work paid off in Calgary when they completed their fourth and fifth races for a place at the 23rd Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang South Korea.

