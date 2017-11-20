20 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, Is Dead

Photo: Vanguard
Alex Ekwueme
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A former Nigerian Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, is dead.

According to the SUN newspaper, a statement from his family said he died at a London clinic on Sunday.

The statement, signed by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, said Mr. Ekwueme died at 10:00 pm.

The statement reads in part: "Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.

"The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017."

The former vice president, who turned 85 in October, reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence few weeks ago.

He was immediately taken to the Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital, Enugu, where he relapsed and went into a coma.

President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently directed that he be immediately flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

Mr. Buhari authorised the trip after being briefed on Mr. Ekwueme's condition.

Born October 21, 1932, Mr. Ekweme was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria.

He served as deputy to former President Sheu Shagari between 1979 and 1983.

