Uganda: Ssemogerere Renews DP's Call for Proportional Representation

The Democratic Party (DP) has renewed its decades-long campaign for proportional representation, which leans on the principle of electors voting for parties and not individual candidates.

Addressing a breakfast meeting for DP leaders at Kampala Serena hotel on Tuesday, November 14, former DP president, Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, said that the party leadership should urgently embrace the campaign embarked upon 37 years ago.

A proportional representation electoral system seeks to have electoral seats on offer where the number of candidates elected are in direct proportion to the size of the vote.

This system comes in two forms single transferable vote under which political parties play a limited role and voters choose without necessarily following a list of party candidates.

The second option is for political parties to come up with lists of their preferred candidates from which party members cast their votes.

In the run-up to the 1980 elections, Ssemogerere, who was a presidential candidate, asked Paulo Muwanga and Yoweri Museveni who were chairman and vice chairman of the Military Commission, respectively, to use proportional representation.

"The problem with the plurality system or Westminster model is that the winning candidate or political party polls more votes than a single candidate; but the winning candidate may easily secure a minority of the total votes cast," Ssemogerere argued.

Having failed to convince the Military Commission, Ssemogerere resurrected the proposal before the Justice Benjamin Odoki constitutional commission for inclusion in the draft constitution.

Ssemogerere pressed individual members of the Odoki Commission, as well as lobbied the Constituent Assembly (CA), during the making of the 1995 Constitution to no avail. The former DP president was a CA delegate for Busiro South and variously addressed committee 5 of the assembly on the matter.

"The Westminster or winner-takes-it-all model tends to render minority groups inconsequential. It is vulnerable to gerrymandering; such situations tend to breed ground for social injustice and conflict," Ssemogerere said.

He further argued that direct democracy is not as appropriate in a big and complex modern society. Leaders from a more representative electorate are more acceptable to their electorates, Ssemogerere said.

If the system had been applied for the 1980 elections, which he controversially lost to the late Apollo Milton Obote and his Uganda People's Congress, Ssemogerere believes that he would have won.

"DP garnered more votes in 1980 despite the rigging but we couldn't go on to form government yet under proportional representation, we would have carried the day," Ssemogerere said.

Proportional representation is operational in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada, among other Commonwealth countries. Regionally, it is used in South Africa and partially applied in Kenya, according to Prof Frederick Ssempebwa who participated in writing of the current Kenyan constitution.

"Some people have argued that this system will be hard to market in Uganda but I don't think in South Africa where it is in use, the South Africans are more intelligent than we are," Ssempebwa said.

While the proposal was welcomed, DP finds itself in a leadership dilemma.

"Are we ready to advocate for this system?" wondered Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja.

"DP is a party where democracy must be seen being practiced but at time when the party has no full-time Electoral Commission, I see a very big problem going into something that will defeat us," she said.

Namayanja's fears were echoed by Kyotera Woman MP Robina Ssentongo who wondered whether the party has ever thought of taking its programmes off the paper and on to the grassroots.

"I hear slogans such "DP brain power". Yes, the brain power is there because you are good at coming up with brilliant ideas, but when are you planning to build the party's support base?" Ssentongo wondered.

Acting secretary general Gerald Siranda blamed DP's woes on a breakdown in communication between the party headquarters and its branches.

"We have to work better in terms of our structures. It is not easy to run the secretariat without lists of the people at the grassroots leaders' structures," Siranda said.

"The lists must be sent to the secretariat by the district branch but there is none; we must have something that we can run and campaign with," Siranda said.

