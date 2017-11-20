19 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bongani Bongo Can't Be Trusted With Classified Information

Tagged:

Related Topics

State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is a security risk who can't be trusted with classified information, the South African Security Workers Union (Saswu) said on Sunday.

The union was reacting to a report by Business Day that Bongo allegedly offered a bribe to advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, who is the evidence leader of Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

"We call on the president of the Republic, his excellence JG Zuma, to act swiftly and remove the minister pending finalisation of the investigation or on any other terms he may deem appropriate," its president Xolile Mashukuca said.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete referred the matter to Parliament's joint ethics committee, reports say. Bongo allegedly offered Vanara a blank cheque, according to a sworn statement, the Sunday Times reported. The EFF and the DA responded saying that it will take up the issue with the Public Protector."We implore the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete to move swiftly to conclude this investigation and release the finding to the public. We also call on the joint standing committee on intelligence to probe this matter and take appropriate action in terms of applicable prescripts," Saswu said.

News24

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.