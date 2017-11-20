South Africa: Bongani Bongo Can't Be Trusted With Classified Information

State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is a security risk who can't be trusted with classified information, the South African Security Workers Union (Saswu) said on Sunday.

The union was reacting to a report by Business Day that Bongo allegedly offered a bribe to advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, who is the evidence leader of Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

"We call on the president of the Republic, his excellence JG Zuma, to act swiftly and remove the minister pending finalisation of the investigation or on any other terms he may deem appropriate," its president Xolile Mashukuca said.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete referred the matter to Parliament's joint ethics committee, reports say. Bongo allegedly offered Vanara a blank cheque, according to a sworn statement, the Sunday Times reported. The EFF and the DA responded saying that it will take up the issue with the Public Protector."We implore the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete to move swiftly to conclude this investigation and release the finding to the public. We also call on the joint standing committee on intelligence to probe this matter and take appropriate action in terms of applicable prescripts," Saswu said.

News24