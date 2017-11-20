Uganda: Strike - Why Workers Pick Weapon of Last Resort

Photo: The Observer

Doctors in theatre at Nsambya hospital recently.

analysis

Kampala — Salary wars usually get ugly, especially if they involve a strike by medical workers. So when members of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), a 6000-member body started their strike over pay on Monday 06, the country was shaken. But that number possibly did not include the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

And Aceng had an answer for the strikers - or she thought, and her strategy was revealed three days later on Nov.09.

8pm is an odd hour for a government to call a press briefing, especially at short notice. But that is exactly the time Aceng chose on that day. She had sent out the invitation email at 6:30pm when most office workers and some journalists should have retired. But equally unusually, by 8pm the boardroom on Level Three of the five-storey Ministry of Health headquarters on Lourdel Road in Kampala was brimming with journalists and government officials.

The reason for the prompt and high turn up by journalists was the anxiety sweeping across the country since medical workers went on strike on Monday Nov.06 leaving patients unattended, ailing and dying in hospitals. The medics strike comes at a time when prisons across the country are filling with suspects unable to be brought to court because state prosecutors are on strike since Oct.13.

The prosecutors are among the lowest paid members of the judiciary, earning Shs740,000 a months in a department where their head, the chief registrar earns Shs5 million. At this rate, nobody was sure if the perennial strikers; the teachers in government schools and lecturers and students in public universities, will join in. So the country wanted answers, especially regarding when the strikes would end.

"Return to work or risk disciplinary action," Aceng, who appeared to be in combative mode told the strikers. But that appears to have been a mistake because the strike did not stop. Aceng was aware that on the striking medics had defied President Yoweri Museveni to go on strike after an Oct.31 meeting in which he pleaded with them not to.

So instead of calling off the strike, the interns who she singled out for disciplinary action because she possibly considered them vulnerable, quit their posts on the wards. And the spokesperson of the strikers, Dr Ekwaru Obuku who is the President of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) appeared unfazed.

He told The Independent that the government needed to drop "the 'arrogance of issuing threats"

"We were about to end this strike two days ago but the Minister has adopted an approach that is not in tandem with the principals of collective bargaining. They are making no effort to reach an agreement," he said.

"Government needs to listen and provide solutions very quickly", Obuku told The Independent.

The medical workers main demand is a pay rise. They might talk about their anger over the State House Health Monitoring Unit set up by President Yoweri Museveni to catch errant and alleged corrupt medics who steal drugs, are absent or negligent, or demand bribes and the government of failure to provide sundries like gloves, needles, bandages and more. But the real grievance is pay.

The striking medics are angry about their salaries of Shs3.4million for a senior consultant, Shs2.6million for a consultant and Shs1.1million for medical officer. They say these are too low compared to their work load and what colleagues in the region earn. They cite Kenya, where senior consultants earn the equivalent of UShs18million and UShs8.2million for a medical officer. The same cadres in Tanzania earn the equivalent of UShs15million and UShs4.9million respectively.

In previous meetings, stretching as far back as 2016 when doctors led by then UMA president, the late Dr. Margret Mungherera petitioned parliament, their demands have remained unanswered.

However, in August 2016, when Museveni attended their Fellowship Dinner and they raised the bad conditions at hospitals where they said they lacked basic supplies such as gloves, IV fluids and surgical blades in addition to medicines, the President promised a change.

In fact, he termed what physicians were going through as 'modern day slavery' and therefore pledged, in addition to settling their grievances, to give them Shs5billion to recapitalise their medical SACCO. But, to date 65% of hospitals remain operating without basic supplies.

Now doctors want a Shs45million monthly salary for a senior consultant, Shs40million for a consultant and Shs8.5million for a medical officer.

The Ministry of Health says it cannot afford that. So what can it afford? According to the Minister of State in charge of Primary HealthCare, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, that is not clear yet.

"Government wants to do a complete overhaul of salaries for all public services. Their salaries will definitely change but this will be after public service finishing its report," she told The Independent.

Kaduch is referring to an ongoing exercise to review salaries of public servants across the board. Although the exercise sounds noble, it has been met with skepticism, possibly because of the poor government record of fulfilling its pledges and instead enforcing an enclave salary structure in which so-called strategic departments get high salaries while the rest starve. The result is glaring disparity in the pay among and even within ministries and government department and agencies.

The governor of the central bank, for example, earns a monthly salary of Shs 53 million, the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority Shs40 million, and the director of the National Social Security Fund Shs39 million a month. Contrast that with the Shs3.5 million paid to a vice chancellor of a government university, Shs2.3 million, for the Chief Accounting Officer of a district andShs4.6 for the Director General of Medical Services.

According to 'A study Report on Salary Disparities in the Public Service" published in May 2017 by the Equal Opportunities Commission, a constitutional body established by the Equal Opportunities Commission Act, No.2 of 2007, "the salary disparities are so wide that public officers in some institutions are required to work for several years to be able to earn what their counterparts earn in one year".

"For instance a director in a Government ministry earns UGX2,369,300 per month while a deputy director in KCCA (Kampala Capital City Authority) earns UGX27,000,000 per month," the report says. Later it shows in a table that the Executive Director of KCCA earns Shs36 million a month while a permanent secretary, the highest ranking civil servant in a ministry, earned Shs3.7 million a month until it was increased recently to Shs15 million.

It recommends that the Ministry of Public Service fast tracks the establishment of a salary review commission to determine equitable and harmonized remuneration for public servants and "ensure fair pay that is commensurate to the ever changing economic environment to overcome corruption, low morale, absenteeism, among other vices that may arise from pay disparities".

The report does not mention some categories of highly paid Ugandans, including Members of Parliament who earn about Shs36 million a month, get allowances for a new car and fuel, healthcare benefits, and a State-funded funeral of Shs68 million.

The report explains that while the median salaries paid to public servants are higher than those in the private sector, they have remained relatively flat over the last seven years even as the GDP has grown from Shs41 billion in the 2009/10 Financial Year to Shs56 billion by 2015/16 and the shilling has depreciated from Shs2491 to the dollar at the end of 2011 to Shs3, 611 by end of 2016.

In fact, instead of increasing salaries and wages of its public servants, it appears the government is cutting them as a proportion of the budget. In the 2007/8 FY, for example, the budget was Shs3 trillion but wages and salaries of public servants took Shs1.1 trillion of that or 36% of the budget. On the other hand, in the FY2017/18 with a budget of Shs30 trillion, salaries and wages take up Shs3.5 trillion or just 11% of the budget.

Meanwhile, most of the money that funds the health sector comes from donors. The U.S. which is the biggest provider to the health contributed US$488.3million last year to cater for various health activities. In the FY2017/18 health sector budget declined further by 37% from that of 2016/17.

The Health budget as a percentage of budget has steadily declined from 9.6% of the total budget in 2009/10 to 8.7% in 2013/14 and further to 7% in the current financial year 2017/18. In other words, although the volume of money given to the Health sector, including salaries and wages, has gone up over the years, most of it has gone pay a bigger army of workers as the population expands and medical facilities and service delivery expand. The increased expenditure has also gone to pay high salaries and allowance to a few individuals and departments. That is why doctors say the government has money, what it lacks are clear priorities.

Experts like Sarah Nahalamba, a Social Sector planner with the National Planning Authority say the current strike speaks of volumes about government priorities. She says even without budget increases, the grievances of doctors which to her are valid, can be solved. She says the government needs to rationalise its resources to ensure that the greatest impact is made.

She says the government needs to harness this human resource because "it is a critical batch that can transform or degenerate society".

"The population will not be productive if they are not in good health," she says, "The doctors need to be well remunerated for them to be motivated to work. What is happening affects the whole system not just the treatment part."

With such small budgets available, Nahalamba says the government should negotiate with the doctors since worldwide medicine; because of technicalities in training and nature of work as a full time engagement, commands a commensurate pay. A simple search on the internet will show you that globally medicine is rated the highest paying job with physicians in the U.S. for instance earning a median base salary of $180,000.

Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo says the Ministry of Health has focused on non-issues like questioning the legality of the striking association. He says this is an attempt to intimidate and blackmail UMA members.

"The medical association doesn't require recognition of the state but rather the state is compelled by law to engage with it as it has been doing in a couple of months," Opio told The Independent, "the strike forms part of the basic civil liberties whose respect is essential for meaningful exercise of workers' union rights."

Musa Mayanja Lwanga, a Research and Policy Analyst at the Economic Policy Research Center, says there is need to review the public sector salary structure to make it comparable with that of the private sector. What makes doctors want an increase, he says, is that the cost of living especially in urban areas has been steadily rising over years, which has put a strain on workers whose salaries have not followed suit.

He also recommends a review to ascertain the optimal number of civil servants and ensure that the right people with the right qualifications and competences are serving in the right places.

The chairman of the National Organisation of Trade Unions, Usher Owere says he warned the government against increasing salary disparities.

"I wrote to government and I told them that they were inciting their own workers when they increased salaries of permanent secretaries," he told The Independent, "They created problems they cannot solve and now they are weakening their bargaining power by negotiating with associations."

Owere says the doctors are riding on the current political question of clamoring for constitutional amendments to press for their demands.

"The government shouldn't make a mistake of heeding the physicians' demands," he says, "salary disparities for all public servants should be handled at once or else they will suffer strike after strike. The fruits should be shared by all".

He says the government is handling the strike as it should.

"This strike, other than the issues, is incited by the approach government took in handling workers' grievances," he told The Independent, "That has made industrial action become the workers' new weapon of last resort."

Meanwhile, the striking medics want the government to provide medicines, vaccines and medical supplies through a supplementary budget. The government has done so in other less emergencies in the past. This April, for example, parliament passed a Shs524 billion supplementary budget FY 2016/17, to cater for the Uganda National Roads Authority (Shs155 billion), Defence (Shs60 billion), Works (Shs31 billion), National Medical Stores (Shs27 billion), KCCA (Shs6 billion) and Office of the President and State House (Shs4.4 billion).

In the previous FY 2015/16, almost the same entities had got a supplementary budget of Shs1 trillion. Of this Shs253 billion went to Defence, Shs 47 billion to the Electoral Commission, Shs24 billion to police, and Shs8 billion to the Office of the President. Ironically, the departments that get supplementary budgets also have some of the highest paid officials.

Even before she ordered doctors to go back to work or risk being punished, the anxiety was already telling of the panic the strike called by leaders of the Uganda Medical Association four days ago had created not just among the public but also among the healthcare managers.

When the next day, Dr. Ekwaro Obuku the president of the association called a press conference, many thought it was to halt the industrial action following a warning by Minister Aceng a paedetrician and member of the association that they either return to work or risk facing disciplinary and legal action. On the contrary, the meeting was to emphasize their point a lot more.

They also wanted what they termed as 'war on doctors' to be halted by disbanding or restructuring the Health Monitoring Unit of State house in addition to increasing their salaries and providing other amenities like housing and transport.

"Government needs to listen and provide solutions very quickly", Obuku told the Independent saying the strike would continue until warning that the doctors are being pushed into considering dropping the emergency services they've been offering at various public facilities when they closed outpatient departments.

This strike is a culmination of many months of negotiations, petitions and promises that began in July 2016 when doctors led by then president of the association Margret Mungherera petitioned parliament demanding for duty facilitating allowances.

They never received any feedback and when a month later - in August President Museveni attended their Fellowship Dinner, they re-echoed their despicable conditions at hospitals where they said lacked basic supplies such as gloves, IV fluids and surgical blades in addition to medicines. They said they were tired of helplessly seeing patients die because they don't have simple medicines.

The 6000 member association of physicians seems impatient to wait for the proposed general overhauls. A Mulago hospital based pathologist who spoke to the Independent on Nov.08 said telling them to go back to work and wait is like telling them to "go and let people continue dying'.

For him there's no difference between being at hospital and way. He speaks of an assignment he had a week before the strike kicked off when he travelled to Fort Portal Regional Referral hospital to conduct a postmortem but the hospital had had no gloves. He said they had to wait for hours for relatives to buy sundries from private pharmacies. At a private pharmacy in Kampala a box of 50 pairs of sterile gloves goes for just shs45000.