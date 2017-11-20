20 November 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Uber Imposes Waiting Fee On Ugandan Riders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Independent

Are you a user of Uber in Uganda? Show up on time or pay a penalty. Ride-hailing service, Uber, now says it has begun charging passengers a late fee per minute dubbed Paid Wait Feature, if their drivers are kept waiting for more than five minutes.

The timer begins when the driver arrives at the pick-up location and a push notification is sent to the passenger. If the rider is more than five minutes late, the wait-time charges will kick in.

Aaron Tindiseega, the Manager for Uber in Uganda said the Paid Wait Time feature is a simple addition that riders will be able to quickly adapt to, but importantly, make a big difference to driver-partners efficiency.

Uganda

How Magufuli and Museveni's U.S.$7 Billion Deals Reshape Region

How US$7bn deals are reshaping relations in the region Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.