20 November 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Stanbic, NSSF and Umeme Sweep 2017 Financial Reporting Awards

By The Independent

Kampala — Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited won this year's Gold Award for the 7th edition of the 2017 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards organized by the Capital Markets Authority, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, Uganda Securities Exchange and media company - New Vision.

The National Social Security Fund won the Silver Award and DFCU Bank scooped Bronze at a dinner held at Serena Hotel on Nov. 09. The three entities competed with other companies and won some awards in other categories.

Winners in the top categories were ranked basing on high level performance in the areas of financial reporting, corporate governance and sustainability strategy they were implementing. Protazio Begumisa, the President of ICPAU said the awards have benefited participants and led to increased funding for participating NGOs, increase in shareholder numbers for listed companies and generally improved financial reporting.

"It is not just about the numbers but the value from those numbers," Begumisa said. The awards were held under the theme; moving beyond the numbers: Unlocking Value through Reporting.

