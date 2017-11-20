20 November 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: MTN Rewards 9 Innovations With $27,000

Kampala — MTN Uganda on Nov. 08 announced winners of the MTN Innovation Awards 2017 at a gala dinner hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Nine innovations were recognized, each walking away with US$3,000 and a plaque. The winners were selected by a panel of judges from a nominee list of 45 highly recommended applications.

Olivier Prentout, the MTN's chief marketing officer, said the overwhelming number of entries, over 200, indicated how Uganda was indeed an innovative country.

"Technology presents a real opportunity for transformation of our economy and our nation and we must harness it. But it will take more than just MTN to achieve this; building a sustainable eco-system requires that we come together as stakeholders in Industry, Government, and private sector," he said.

Representing the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Fred Otunnu, the Director Corporate Affairs at Uganda Communications Commission said innovation in the country had come a long way with the support of the private sector. He challenged the innovators to further their ideas so that more revenues are released.

