Zimbabwe: #Zimbabwe - 'We Want Someone Who Can Make This Country Prosper Again'

Zimbabweans woke up on Friday morning, hopeful that the change they had been anticipating this week would have been realised following a meeting between President Robert Mugabe, the South Africa Development Community (SADC) and other officials on Thursday night.

But as the day got underway, it seemed like it would be business as usual, with Mugabe making his first public appearance since the military, in armoured personnel carriers (APCs), entered the capital earlier this week.

One government employee, who had arrived in Harare this week, said she remained hopeful that Mugabe would resign.

"I am ecstatic. We've been waiting for this for so long," she said.

"The old man has burned too many bridges and there is no turning back now," the woman added. An entrepreneur, who asked not to be named, said he was also very happy that Mugabe might step down.

"We are very happy with what's happening. I would say nearly 95% of people are happy with this. We haven't been voting for him, but he has all the power, so he has been able to remain in power," the man, who has spent most of his life in Harare, said."The move by the army, it was calm, there was no violence. I think it was a good move," he said.

In Crowborough, a township near Warren Park, west of Harare, life carries on. A man, who only identified himself as Sylvester, said it was time for a change in Zimbabwe."We are suffering. The first few years were fine, but it's been going worse than we expected it to be," he said.

"We are now hoping things will be better. If you look around, there are many people without work, many young people doing nothing. We want someone who can create jobs and make this country prosper again," he said.

"We are crying for the diaspora to come back. Then we can start over with them. They've got the skills and education, they can help make this country better," the man said.

