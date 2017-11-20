17 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: #Zimbabwe - 'We Want Someone Who Can Make This Country Prosper Again'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabweans woke up on Friday morning, hopeful that the change they had been anticipating this week would have been realised following a meeting between President Robert Mugabe, the South Africa Development Community (SADC) and other officials on Thursday night.

But as the day got underway, it seemed like it would be business as usual, with Mugabe making his first public appearance since the military, in armoured personnel carriers (APCs), entered the capital earlier this week.

One government employee, who had arrived in Harare this week, said she remained hopeful that Mugabe would resign.

"I am ecstatic. We've been waiting for this for so long," she said.

"The old man has burned too many bridges and there is no turning back now," the woman added. An entrepreneur, who asked not to be named, said he was also very happy that Mugabe might step down.

"We are very happy with what's happening. I would say nearly 95% of people are happy with this. We haven't been voting for him, but he has all the power, so he has been able to remain in power," the man, who has spent most of his life in Harare, said."The move by the army, it was calm, there was no violence. I think it was a good move," he said.

In Crowborough, a township near Warren Park, west of Harare, life carries on. A man, who only identified himself as Sylvester, said it was time for a change in Zimbabwe."We are suffering. The first few years were fine, but it's been going worse than we expected it to be," he said.

"We are now hoping things will be better. If you look around, there are many people without work, many young people doing nothing. We want someone who can create jobs and make this country prosper again," he said.

"We are crying for the diaspora to come back. Then we can start over with them. They've got the skills and education, they can help make this country better," the man said.

News24

Zimbabwe

Mugabe's Non-Resignation Speech May Be Part of a Strategy

The day after a historic solidarity march against President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans anticipated that the 93-year-old… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.