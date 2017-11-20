20 November 2017

Uganda: NSSF in Capacity Building Drive

Kampala — Uganda's pension fund plans to equip leadership skills to most of its employees as part of the effort to achieve a Shs20bn target in contribution by 2025.

This follows graduation of 132 of its staff on Nov. 08 upon completion of the 8 month leadership training in Kampala which was conducted by the Nairobi-based Strathmore Business School.

NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba, said the training aims to strengthen skills and also facilitate its staff assume leadership roles in the Fund.

"We are in the process of making new appointments. There are about six positions that need to be filled and all these appointments are going to be made internally," he said. "We will only hire staff like ICT, business intelligent and business analytics outside the Fund."

Last month, finance minister, Matia Kasaija re-appointed Byarugaba for another five-year term including the Corporation Secretary, Richard Wabwire. Patrick Ayota, who was the chief finance officer, was appointed to the position of deputy managing director replacing Geraldine Busulwa, whose contract was not renewed.

Byarugaba said the Fund has deliberate strategy to equip its staff with competencies not only in managing systems but also in critical management and leadership skills.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, George Njenga, the dean at Strathmore Business School said there's need to nurture leaders who will make wise decisions that balance short-term considerations with the achievement of long-term objectives.

He said the bewildering rate of change and new ethical and governance challenges have heightened the demand for great ethical leaders with a passion for excellence. NSSF's pension assets now stand at Shs 8.4 trillion with a membership of 1.7milion people mainly in the formal employment.

