Zimbabwe: Mugabe Set for Talks With Army Command

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is reportedly set to meet the command element of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on Sunday.

This comes after thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets on Saturday demanding that Mugabe, who has been ruling the country for nearly 40 years, step down.

News24 has learned that Father Fidelis Mukonori, the chairperson of Mugabe's negotiating team, confirmed that the president will meet the defence force for the second time.

The other members of Mugabe's negotiating team include acting intelligence director Aaron Nhepera and Mugabe's spokesperson George Charamba.

