The Basetsana national women's Under-20 football side walloped Burundi 5-0 in the return leg of the second round of 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers at Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on Saturday afternoon.

That was after they went into the clash on the back foot since suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg two weeks ago.

Basetsana knew from the onset that anything less than three goals would mean they would have to kiss their World Cup dream goodbye.

As a result, the hosts were ruthless in front of goal and were 4-0 up at half time with goals scored by Khanya Xesi in the ninth minute, Lalona Daweti in the 24th minute and a brace from captain Linda Motlhalo in the 36th and 40th minutes of the opening half.

The Swallows of Burundi had no responses to the four early goals, as Basetsana kept piling on the pressure early into the second half and were lucky not to have conceded more goals from the threatening trio of Mothlalo, Daweti and Gabriela Salgado.

Unable to handle the relentless attack of Basetsana, Burundi conceded a fifth goal in the 77th minute after a good build up from the middle of the park concluded with a fine finish from Salgado.

'We are very proud of the ladies and the fact that we converted the five chances. We are happy to have won 5-2 on aggregate and qualify for the third round of the qualifiers,' said Basetsana coach Maud Khumalo.

'We do however need to stay focused and remember that this is not the end but a stepping stone towards the World Cup and next year will be another challenging task.'

South Africa will take on the winner of the match between Nigeria and Morocco in two legs, with the first leg scheduled for the weekend of 12-14 January and the second leg over the weekend of 26-28 January next year.