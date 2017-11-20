South Africa: Nzimande - SACP Wants Inquiry Into Hani's Murder

SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has called for an official inquest into the circumstances surrounding the murder of former leader Chris Hani.

Speaking at the Moses Kotane (North West) provincial congress in Klerksdorp on Friday, Nzimande said the SACP welcomed the news that Hani's murderer, Janusz Walus, would remain in prison."Walus does not show any remorse for murdering our general secretary. Still there is no full disclosure of the truth," he said.

"On behalf of the central committee, I want to reiterate our call as the SACP, of an official inquest to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the assassination of our former general secretary," said Nzimande.

"There are other issues the SACP is concerned about, including what the objective of revoking the murderer's citizenship, while in jail serving a life sentence was. This occurred during the time when we were opposing his parole application," said Nzimande

Walus, a Polish immigrant, and Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the weapon Walus used to kill Hani in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993, were sentenced to death for the murder in October 1993.

Their death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment in November 2000.

Walus applied for parole in 2013, but Justice Minister Michael Masutha turned down his application in April 2015.

Walus then launched a review application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which ultimately set aside the minister's decision and ordered that he be released within 14 days.Masutha applied for leave to appeal, which was dismissed. The minister then applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against the ruling.

In August, the Supreme Court upheld an appeal by Masutha against the North Gauteng High Court's decision to release Walus on parole.

Derby-Lewis, who was released from prison on medical parole in June 2015 after serving 22 years for his role in Hani's murder, died from lung cancer on November 3. He was 80 years old.

