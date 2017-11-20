Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Non-Resignation Speech May Be Part of a Strategy

analysis

The day after a historic solidarity march against President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans anticipated that the 93-year-old would step down after almost four decades of rule. SALLY NYAKANYANGA spoke to Zimbabweans after Robert Mugabe failed to throw in the towel when he addressed the nation on Sunday night.

Despite Robert Mugabe's failure to announce his resignation on Sunday night, commentators believe that his speech was part of the strategy to give an element of constitutionality to his removal.

For the citizens of Zimbabwe, however, it was a bitter blow.

One young law student said: "I am the most disappointed 19-year-old as I was expecting Mugabe to resign. At that age he should be stepping down. In this case we were hoping this was an opportunity for him to go in a dignified manner."

"I was becoming hopeful, but now he (Mugabe) has interrupted my future, as I know securing employment in the country is an uphill struggle that can force me to leave the country to do menial jobs in other countries despite a high level of education when I finish my law degree"

A businessman based in Harare said: "I was expecting his resignation, I am disappointed it didn't come...