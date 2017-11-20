Tanzania: NSSF-PPF Mkulazi Project Lauded

Morogoro — The parliamentary committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs has lauded the performance of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and PPF Pension Fund over implementation of a joint project for the construction of a sugar factory.

The committee directed the two pension funds to make sure that the project currently being carried out at Morogoro's Mkulazi and Mbigiri Prison areas was completed within the set time frame.

At the weekend, the parliamentary committee visited Mkulazi to see the implementation of the project at Mbigiri prison located in Dakawa, Morogoro region under the coordination of Mkulazi Holding Limited, which works in collaboration with the Tanzania Prison Service (TPS).

"After being briefed on the strategic plan and later visiting the site, our committee has been impressed by all stakeholders who are currently implementing this project," said the committee chairman, Mr Mohamedi Mchengelwa, adding: "It is evident that they did a thorough research and now we can see the outcome."

The committee members were equally satisfied by the way the project was involving area residents, who apart from getting direct employment, they also have an opportunity to engage in sugar plantations and sell their produce to the factory.

This, according to Mr Mchengelwa, will help people to improve their income. Committee members, Mr Selemani Zedi and Mr Ali Salehe advised that the factory should not only end up in producing sugar, but can also produce ethanol and electricity, to mention but a few.

Responding to some issues raised by the committee members, who suggested that the pension funds should also invest in the fishing sector, the minister for State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama said it was easier to do so if the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA), the pension fund's management and boards would approve the projects.