Tanzania: Farmers Have Reason to Smile

Chinese investors are considering to set up a tractor assembling plant in the country, which would be a huge relief for millions of Tanzanian farmers who still depend on hoes for framing.

China's Juren Group is also considering drilling of boreholes in regions, which receive low rainfall with a vie to promoting irrigation.

A study conducted by an international non-profit research and training organisation, Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, which is known by its Spanish acronym of CIMMYT, in 2014 concluded that in 2010, there were only seven tractors per 100 square kilometres of arable land in Tanzania.

In comparison, Kenya and South Africa had 27 tractors and 43 tractors per 100 square kilometres respectively. As a result, 92 per cent of Tanzanian farmers, who still use hoes, farm a few acres of land, with just 5 per cent of the farmers using tractors and the rest using animal traction.

But this may soon change if Juren Group's plan becomes operational.

The group - which discussed its business and investment plans with the Tanzania Federation of Co-operatives (TFC) last week, is considering setting up the plant at Misugusugu in Kibaha District.

After conducting discussions with TFC, a team of six executives from Juren Group also visited the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

"This will give the much-needed boost to agriculture. The sector fails to meet its projected goals because most farmers rely on rain, which is seasonal. Irrigation farming offers the best way forward," said Mr Mwimbe.

At the EPZA, the authority's principal public relations officer, Mr Nyanda Shuli assured Juren Group that Tanzania will provide them with a conducive business environment when they decide to invest in the country.

"Under the EPZA, you will be free to export 80 per cent of your products... .we also give a number of incentives, all geared at ensuring that your operations are a success," said Mr Shuli.

The project is scheduled to commence next year and Juren Group is optimistic that should the operational environment meet their expectations, they will extend it (the project) from assembling to actual production of the tractors within Tanzania's soil.