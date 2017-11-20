Botswana: Zuma Salutes Khama

Gaborone — South Africa President, Mr Jacob Zuma says President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama's 'sterling work' in the region has not gone unnoticed.

President Zuma who is also SADC chairperson took time to deliver a warm farewell speech at the end of the 4th Session of the Bi-National Commission between Botswana and South Africa in Gaborone on Friday.

"We thank you for the professional leadership that you have provided. As you bow out of the stage, we thought you deserve to know that you served us with distinction. I thought this was only done by old people, but now it teaches us that when we have things such as the Constitution, we need to implement ," he said.

Mr Zuma thanked President Khama for his role and involvement in SADC.

He said the outgoing leader made contributions that the regional bloc would always remember.

"We wish you success in your future endeavors. You made your mark and made SADC and the continent proud. As your brother, I would like to thank you for your significant role in our efforts as a region. When you chair meetings you always bring the difference, always expedient with the agenda and always on point," he added.

Mr Zuma said he hoped that with his energy levels, President Khama would continue to contribute to the work of SADC and Africa at large.

"We hope beyond this you will continue to serve with distinction as there are still challenges in the region," he said.

For his part, President Khama thanked Mr Zuma for his 'kind words'.

He said he enjoyed working with Mr Zuma in specific duties of SADC.

" Retirement is for people of an advanced age, I'm only vacating office of the President but would like to work for the benefit of the people of Botswana. This has been an extremely productive working relationship. Our ultimate goal is prosperity to the people of Botswana and South Africa," he said.

President Khama bid the nation farewell earlier this month during his last State-of-the-nation Address in office.

He highlighted that he would be passing the baton to the next administration with hope that they would build on the legacy that was begun under his predecessors and called on Batswana to remain united.

Source: BOPA