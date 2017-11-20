Kenya: Five Die as Police Battle Nasa Supporters Welcoming Odinga

Five people have been confirmed dead in chaos that rocked Nairobi as Nasa supporters who were welcoming their leader Raila Odinga from the US engaged inti-riot police officers for the better part of Friday.

However, according to police spokesman George Kinoti, the five were stoned to death by angry mobs in different incidences after they were allegedly caught stealing.

"Sadly, these incidences occurred before the Police arrived at the various scenes. All these incidences are under investigation," said Mr Kinoti.

According to the police spokesman, two were stoned along Landhies Road, two next to the country bus station while one was stoned along Racecourse Road.

Mr Kinoti said the police operation was in response to the "unauthorised processions organised by Nasa coalition".

NO LIVE BULLETS

He added that no live bullets were used during the confrontation between Nasa supporters and the police.

At the same time, Mr Kinoti refuted claims that a police officer shot at a vehicle in the Nasa leaders convoy.

Reacting to the Friday incidents, Mr Odinga said he expected a different welcome - a red carpet by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"I am disappointed with Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I expected him to come and welcome me at the airport. But he has sent these boys to teargas me for no reason at all.

"These are some of the things we are fighting against," Mr Odinga said.