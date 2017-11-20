Botswana: Elias Strikes Gold for Tafic

Francistown — Tafic young prolific striker, Mbatshi Elias was the toast of the town on Saturday afternoon when his well taken goal on the 16th minute of their BTC Premiership encounter against Jwaneng Galaxy secured them maximum points.

Playing in a poorly attended game in the searing summer heat at Francistown Sports Complex, Tafic survived an earlier rampant Galaxy.

The Jwaneng side fielding its Galacticos comprising of Terrence Mandaza, Patrick Kaunda, Boitumelo Mafoko, Tebogo Sembowa and Senatla Molefhe appeared to cause an early scare for the Elias Chinyepi coached side.

But the Michael 'Dubuladubula' Sithole coached side soon saw their pace fading away, allowing Matchimenyenga, as Tafic is affectionately called by its legion of supporters to come back into the game.

Elias, together with Lungisani Fanyana, who was later forced to be substituted after collapsing on the 34th minute and Kemoreng Batisani, connected well in the front, forcing errors from the defence of the Jwaneng side captained by the veteran Mafoko.

Mandaza, the former feared Township Rollers striker was a shadow of himself as he failed to connect any meaningful dangerous balls throughout the game.

Tafic goalkeeper, Lesego Bosekeng proved to be an asset for his side as he made brilliant saves that earned him the hearts of Tafic supporters.

His numerous well calculated dives, fisting and parrying of the ball is what also helped his side to earn the three points courtesy of the Elias goal.

Tafic defence manned by the robust and towering captain, Kerapetse Mosimanekgosi, left-back Thato Mosweu and right-back Motseoatile Elijah did a great job in containing the Galaxy forwards for the entire part of the game, allowing them little space to manuevre.

Another Tafic player who was outstanding in the game was midfielder Kawashu Makai, whose turns and twists in the middle of the park sent the likes of Galaxy's Isaac Paeye and Gilbert Baruti in circles.

His exceptional command of the middle of the park is what brought Tafic into the game and eventually took the steam out of Galaxy midfielders. Tafic coach, Chinyepi was over the moon at the blow of the whistle to signal the end of the game and was seen running up and down to show his excitement at collecting the maximum points in their home game.

Galaxy last minute rampage to try and equalize by the likes of Kaunda, Mandaza and Molefhe were easily thwarted by the on form Tafic goalie, Bosekeng.

Source: BOPA