Namibia: Citizens' Revival Continues

AS AFRICAN Stars' MTC Premiership juggernaut hogs the limelight, less-heralded Citizens are quietly going from early season relegation candidates to a formidable unit.

Eight points from four matches may not make for spectacular reading, but two wins and two draws against formidable opposition make quite the statement.

Citizens stung Eleven Arrows 2-0 at Walvis Bay on Saturday, and followed that up by holding Blue Waters to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to add to recent impressive showings against Black Africa, with whom they also drew 1-1 on 4 November, and a 2-0 defeat of Young African a day later.

The four-game unbeaten run has propelled Citizens from the foot of the table in early November to mid-table comfort and looking ahead to keep moving up the table before the NPL breaks next month.

"When we lost 5-1 to Civics, that was the turning point. It was very embarrassing to lose by that margin when we only lost 1-0 to African Stars, who are the top team in the league at the moment," an upbeat club chairman David Goagoseb told The Namibian Sport on Sunday.

"After the Civics match, we sat down with the boys and talked to them. We told them that we cannot keep crawling for the three seasons, and they responded. Since then, we have done very well," he added.

The Windhoek-based club have not exactly set the premiership alight since gaining promotion from the currently dormant Southern Stream First Division three seasons ago, narrowly escaping the axe twice.

After three consecutive defeats in the current campaign, Goagoseb was understandably alarmed about going through another long anxious season.

"Naturally, I'm very happy about the turnaround in performances for us. Four points away from home is a very good achievement, considering we were not expected to pick up any," he said.

"So, we must approach all the games in the same way as if we are playing the big clubs. If we can keep picking up points away and have solid form at home, we can finish comfortably.

"I am not saying we will win the league. But, if we can keep going like this, we can at least finish in the top six, which will be a big achievement for us," enthused Goagoseb.

Later on Sunday, Stars looked to maintain their unblemished start to the season with victory over Santos as Orlando Pirates took on Young African.

Tura Magic collected maximum points after beating Rundu Chiefs 2-1 and Mighty Gunners 2-1 to move a point ahead of Stars by the time of going to print yesterday.

Black Africa dropped two points after Friday's 1-1 derby result against Pirates, but bounced back with a resounding 3-0 win over Life Fighters, whose Saturday match ended in a goalless stalemate against Young African.

Likewise, champions Tigers also dropped points after being held 0-0 by Rundu Chiefs yesterday, and controversially shocked 2-1 by a robust Mighty Gunners on Saturday.

Centre-half Ferdinand Karongee won an injury-time penalty for Tigers, but Roger Katjiteo's converted effort was chalked off by referee Jonas Shongedhi, who adjudged the forward to have broken his movement towards the ball before dispatching it beyond Gunners' keeper Tomwell Damaseb.

Shongedhi yellow-carded Katjiteo and awarded a free kick to Gunners, who held on for the win.

Sunday's other results saw Unam defeat Arrows 1-0, and Civics were held to a goalless draw by Young Chiefs.

In Saturday's other action, Santos beat Civics 1-0, while Blue Waters and Unam drew 1-1.