17 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Reports Back to Supporters on Successes of U.S. Visit

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader Raila Odinga has arrived back in the country after an eight-day tour of the United States.

His son Raila Odinga Junior confirmed the arrival as police blocked his supporters from accessing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive him.

Raila was accompanied on the tour by his daughter Winnie and he is set to hold a road show around Nairobi before addressing a rally at Uhuru Park, amidst opposition from the police who have banned the events.

During his tour the former Prime Minister held a series of meetings with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and US Senate Congressional Committee officials on the October 26 repeat presidential election and his reasons for withdrawing from the race. He also met Kenyans living in the US.

In a recorded video released on Thursday, the NASA Leader termed his stay in the US as a deserved visit and said the discussions he held with the various leaders indicated that there was a lot of interest in Kenya.

