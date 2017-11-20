Kenya: Police Tactics to Blame for Nasa Rally Mayhem

editorial

The chaos that rocked Nairobi on Friday as police fought off unrelenting Opposition followers who had turned out in numbers to welcome Raila Odinga returning from a foreign trip was completely uncalled for.

Lives and limbs were lost and property worth millions of shillings destroyed while businesses were paralysed.

Right from the onset, we had indicated that the police and the government had got the wrong end of the stick when they outlawed the Opposition welcome party and rally.

VIOLENT

When the National Super Alliance declared they would organise a public welcome for Mr Odinga and consummate it with a rally in the city, they knew pretty well they would rattle the authorities.

Yet the government fell right into their trap by deploying the police force to disperse the surging crowds at various intersections in the city.

The tragedy is that when the people are denied a chance to assemble, they become militant and violent.

Worse, the police resorted to the use of live bullets and caused grave casualties, illustrating they are unable to control crowds unless they apply force.

The whole thing turned out to be a catastrophe.

POLITICS

Since the General Election in August and the subsequent presidential rerun, the country has hurtled from one crisis to another.

There is a lot of bitterness and hatred. Politics has been poisoned and the country greatly divided.

The country is standing precariously on the edge of a cliff and can tip over just at the slightest of a trigger.

This is the reason we are concerned about the street protests as they have the potential to turn violent and precipitate worse crisis.

CONDEMN

Thus, we have repeatedly asked the Opposition to restrain themselves from acts that may end up provoking confrontations.

Yet it is common knowledge that rights to assemble or associate are guaranteed by the Constitution.

Rallies and public engagements are protected in law as long as they are peaceful.

So we deplore the police for the high-handedness in handling Opposition gatherings.

Equally, we condemn acts of hooliganism by the protesters.