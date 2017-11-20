Angolan Foreign Minister, UN Chief Discuss Global Concern Issue

New York — Angolan Foreign minister Manuel Augusto and the UN Secretary General António Guterres Friday in New York discussed the country's cooperation with United Nations.

The meeting also focused on the world peace and security, particularly in Africa.

On cooperation with Angola, the interlocutors examined mainly the field of peacekeeping operations, under the UN mandate.

The talks also covered the integration of Angolan cadres into the United Nations system, an area where the country still records a large deficit.

The meeting, held under the request by the Angolan official, also analysed the political situation in Zimbabwe, in the light of the recent events.

As for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the interlocutors focused on the presidential, legislative, provincial and municipal elections, scheduled for December next year, whose date is challenged by the opposition.

The instability in the Central African Republic (CAR), amid violence perpetrated by various armed groups, was also analysed at the meeting, attended by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the UN, Ambassador Ismael Gaspar Martins.

The Director for America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Teodolinda Coelho also joined the meeting.

The interlocutors defended the need for a concerted strategy to ensure the peace and stability in those countries.

Issues that have to do with North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon were also raised during the meeting, held at UN headquarters.

Manuel Augusto visited the United States this week to attend a Ministerial Conference on Trade, Investment, Security and Good Governance, an initiative by the US State Department.

The meeting gathered over 20 ministers of Foreign Affairs from African countries.

During his stay, the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, held a brief meeting with officials of the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations.

The minister conveyed the main guidelines of action of his sector during his consulate.

The Angolan official, whose delegation also included the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigation Service Manuel Nascimento Cardoso, left New York Saturday back to the country.