Kenya: Universities Close as Dons' Strike Bites

The impact of the lecturers' strike which began two weeks started to be felt Friday when two public universities closed.

Kenyatta University postponed the examination set to start on Monday while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology closed indefinitely and its management asked students asked to vacate the university.

"The university chose to reschedule exams in view of the challenges posed by the lecturer's strike which was an area of concern among students. A new date will be communicated very soon on resumption of academic activities," Kenyatta University's acting Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina said.

GRADUATION

The closure of JKUAT, on the other hand, follows a demonstration by students who demanded an audience with Vice-Chancellor Mabel Imbuga over a series of issues they claimed are yet to be addressed by the university administration for some time.

Police were called in when students started destroying facilities set up ahead of graduation ceremony on Friday chanting, "No reforms, no graduation."

The lecturer's strike which started on November 1 has paralysed learning in 31 public universities.

The lecturers are demanding implementation of their 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement which was signed early this year.

On Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i criticised the lecturers' leadership for crisscrossing the country to incite others not teach.

However, Principal Secretary, State department for University Education, Collette Suda assured universities that everything was being done to resolve the crisis that has crippled learning and which is the third one this year.

NATIONAL TREASURY

"We are in talks with the National Treasury, we need about Sh5.2 billion for the increase and hope that we will address it," said Prof Suda who admitted that students in these institutions are suffering.

She spoke at meeting with vice chancellors at the Kenya School of Monetary studies on Wednesday.

Her remarks followed criticism by Kisii University Vice-Chancellor John Akama who said the government was not talking about the two-week strike.

"The strike has disrupted learning in public universities and no one is talking about it all," said Prof Akama.

Universities Academic Staff Union secretary-general Constantine Wasonga has said lecturers will only resume work once their demands have been met.

Meanwhile, Daystar University, a private institution, has also announced the closure of its campuses in Nairobi and Athi-River.

Vice-Chancellor Timothy Wachira said: "The decision was arrived following the disruption of studies by students since Thursday and refusal by student government to enter into any dialogue with university council."