19 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Agriculture Binds Angola and Madagascar Together

Luanda — Angola is available to gather the experience of Madagascar, an island country on the southeastern coast of Africa, whose economy is mainly based on the sectors of agriculture and livestock.

Based on Malagasy's experience, Angola pledges to focus on rice and coffee production, with the latter representing as the country's main product, which exported ten thousand tons of this grain in 2007.

According to the director for Africa and Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joaquim do Espírito Santos, the two countries start their partnership through a cooperation agreement.

Joaquim do Espírito Santos was speaking Saturday to the press on the sidelines of the visit to Angola by Malagasy Head of State, Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

Presidents of Angola and Madagascar discussed Saturday the formalising of cooperation.

As members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Angola and Madagascar enjoy cooperation under the regional framework.

