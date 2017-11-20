19 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Treasury Director Arrested

Luanda — Angola's Ministry of Finance confirmed Saturday the arrest on Friday of the National Treasury Director, Edson Augusto dos Santos Vaz, by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC).

The fact was confirmed in a press release, stressing that Edson Augusto dos Santos Vaz is "suspected of criminal offenses in the performance of his duties", without further details.

Information to be confirmed, put to circulation in Luanda, says that Edson Vaz is accused of facilitating a scheme of payments with public resources to ghost companies.

In its statement, the Ministry of Finance expressed its interest in preserving high standards of ethics and legality in Public Finance by cooperating with judicial authorities.

The sector will continue to collaborate with the judicial authorities to fully clarify this case, the statement said.

