17 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Body of Woman in Lake Nakuru Chopper Crash Found

By Joseph Openda and Lamech Willy

One of the three remaining bodies of the five people who perished in the Lake Nakuru helicopter crash on October 21 was recovered last evening.

The recovery of Ms Veronica Muthoni's body from the helicopter's wreckage rekindled hopes of finding the bodies of Mr Sam Gitau and John Mapozi.

Nakuru County Police Commander Hassan Barua confirmed the recovery of the body, which was taken to Umash funeral home.

National Disaster Operations desk officer Jonathan Kertich said the search team, while doing their rounds on the lake came across the wreckage at around 2pm.

According to Mr Kertich, the wreckage which was 70 per cent intact was located 2.44km on the western end of the lake and was lying about 5.4m deep.

He added that they suspect the remaining bodies could still be trapped inside.

The team was occupied with ferrying the helicopter's debris to the shores of the lake as members of the Sonko Rescue Team claimed credit for the discovery.

Friday's recovery was made 28 eight days since the accident occurred.

