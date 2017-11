A matatu belonging to Forward Travellers Sacco set ablaze on Jogoo Road as Raila Odinga's convoy made its way to the city centre.

A police lorry was also torched in the area.

The rowdy youths smashed vehicle windows and looted businesses as they engaged police in running battles.

At the Muthurwa market, the youth who were accompanying Mr Odinga clashed with a rival group leaving more cars destroyed.

More to follow.